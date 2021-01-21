CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD traded down $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $220.89. 71,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of -460.24 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

