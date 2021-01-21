Crown 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,728.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Crown has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3,728.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,661.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.38 or 0.01351475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00575765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047760 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002524 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005355 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,404,484 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

