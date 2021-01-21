Crown (CRW) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2,862.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,683.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.06 or 0.01411038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00583323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00178212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002426 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,401,908 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

