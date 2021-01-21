Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $63.26 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $63.26 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.97 or 0.03814803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,800,913,241 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

