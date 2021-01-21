Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.12 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $315,926.12 and approximately $1,657.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.