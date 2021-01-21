CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Market Capitalization Hits $161,847.87

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 371.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $161,847.87 and approximately $106,424.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

