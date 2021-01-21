CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading 365.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 365.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $161,680.62 and approximately $103,939.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00127187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00071535 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

