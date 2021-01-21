CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $103,019.64 and approximately $1,263.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

