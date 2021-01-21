Cryptobuyer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,757.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $714,259.83 and approximately $5,757.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00556685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.00 or 0.03842196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

XPT is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.