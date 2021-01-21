Cryptobuyer (XPT) Market Cap Reaches $746,776.49

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $746,776.49 and approximately $1,628.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

