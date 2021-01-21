Cryptocean Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $7,362.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

