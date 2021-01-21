Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,366.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $1,366.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00529397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.51 or 0.03936692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

