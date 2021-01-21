CryptoPing (PING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92,151.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $92,151.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00053056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00127256 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00288999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00071730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00073322 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

