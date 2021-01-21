CryptoPing Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $30,991.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00051351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00127600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00281946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068589 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

