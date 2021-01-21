Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $265.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $718.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

