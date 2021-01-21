Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $7.48 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,314 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM opened at $214.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

