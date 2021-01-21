Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.28 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 211,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. General Electric accounts for about 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GE opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

