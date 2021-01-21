Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,805 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Adobe by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $469.73 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average of $474.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.