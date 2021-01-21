Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $17,550,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

MAT opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,833.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.