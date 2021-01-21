Curio (CUR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36,163.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Curio has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Curio has a market capitalization of $550,200.53 and $36,163.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00544725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.20 or 0.03856207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

