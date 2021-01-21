CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) were down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,797,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,389,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 11,684 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 in the last three months.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

