Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.63 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $317.78 million and $509.96 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 129.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,416,666,210 coins and its circulating supply is 195,174,647 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.