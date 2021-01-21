cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $3,474.87 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $3,474.87 or 0.11819830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00304345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00071691 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00071394 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

