CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $283,670.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.