CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $258,575.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00052519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00072160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.