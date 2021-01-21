CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,548.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($20.22) and last traded at GBX 1,547.23 ($20.21), with a volume of 25560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36.

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

