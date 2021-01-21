CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $5,680,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.03. 55,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.