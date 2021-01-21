CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

