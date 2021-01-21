CWV Chain Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $18,227.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.