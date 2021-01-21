CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.18

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.90 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

