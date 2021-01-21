CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 5% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $2.49 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00430312 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.23 or 0.99978217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00023537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

