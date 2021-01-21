CyberVein Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.28 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and $5.27 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

