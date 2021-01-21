Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 330,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,742,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

