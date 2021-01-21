CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading Down 19%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares fell 19% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 6,744,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 1,000,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

