D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

DHI stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 214,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,347. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

