D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.
DHI stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 214,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,347. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.