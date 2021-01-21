DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $33,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Washington Federal by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

