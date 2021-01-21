DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DAD token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $349,615.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

