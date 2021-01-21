Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $423.51 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,393,628,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,393,628,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

