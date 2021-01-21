Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.53 ($66.51).

Shares of ETR DAI traded up €2.31 ($2.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €57.91 ($68.13). The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of €57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.28. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €59.93 ($70.51). The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,996.90.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

