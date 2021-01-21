Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.03. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 2,514 shares traded.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

