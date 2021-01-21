Danakali Limited (DNK.L) (LON:DNK) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Shares of Danakali Limited (DNK.L) (LON:DNK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.50. Danakali Limited (DNK.L) shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 5,254 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £78.86 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.69.

About Danakali Limited (DNK.L) (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

