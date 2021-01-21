Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $30.50. Danaos shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 557,111 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Danaos alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $731.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.