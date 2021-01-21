Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

