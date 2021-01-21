Daniel W. Brooks Sells 10,000 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $70.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

