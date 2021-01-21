DAOBet (BET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,592.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $87,592.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01392766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00588053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00049332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

