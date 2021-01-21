Darwinia Network (RING) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.18 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Darwinia Network has a total market capitalization of $29.24 million and $5.18 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Network token can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,197.00 or 0.99421645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014837 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Darwinia Network Token Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,025,272,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,203,625 tokens. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network

Buying and Selling Darwinia Network

Darwinia Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

