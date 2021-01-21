DATA (DTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $319,599.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $319,599.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DTA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

