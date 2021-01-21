Datamine 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,945.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $402,943.79 and approximately $24,945.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053182 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004036 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003319 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,602 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.