Datawallet Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $54,053.03 and approximately $31.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.