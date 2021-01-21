Datum One Day Trading Volume Tops $112,825.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Datum has a total market capitalization of $645,395.15 and $112,825.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

